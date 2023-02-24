Leona Maguire well poised at halfway stage of Honda LPGA Thailand

LEONA MAGUIRE IS in contention heading into the weekend at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

The world no.11 is three shots off the lead held by home favourite Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, who set the pace with a 12-under par total at the €1.6m event.

Maguire hasn’t recorded a bogey in her opening two rounds at Siam Country Club, with four birdies giving her a second-round 68 to follow her opening 67 that leaves her in a tie for eighth.

Swede Maja Stark is second on 11-under ahead of a five-way tie for third that includes world no.2 Nelly Korda and Maguire’s Solheim Cup teammates Emily Kristine Pedersen and Celine Boutier.

The Cavan native will tee off in the fourth-last group tomorrow alongside another Team Europe colleague in Georgia Hall and Yuka Saso of Japan.