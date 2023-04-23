Leona Maguire battles to top-30 finish at Chevron Championship

LEONA MAGUIRE FINISHED the LPGA Chevron Championship in the top 30 on even par after shooting one-over in her final round today.

The Cavan woman began the day nine shots off the lead at the first women’s golf major of the year, after hitting 70 in the third round yesterday.

Maguire opened with a disappointing four-over par 76, but followed that with rounds of 69, to miss the cut, 70 yesterday followed by today’s 73.

The world number 15 looked like she was going to be miss the cut after the first round at the Texas course, and a top-30 finish represents an impressive recovery even if she didn’t fully manage to bring her form from Friday and Saturday into today.

The 28-year old dropped shots today at the fourth, 11th and 16th holes, but managed to shoot birdies on the fifth and eighth holes. She birdied the eighth on each of our her four rounds, except Friday.

Today’s round of one-over put Maguire tied for 23rd place in the clubhouse, with Angel Yin the on course leader on 11-under, followed closely by Atthaya Thitikul on 10-under.

