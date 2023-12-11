Maguire and Glover slip back to finish in tie for 6th in Florida

CAVAN’S LEONA MAGUIRE and 2009 US Open champion Lucas Glover slipped back in the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational in Naples, Florida, finishing four shots behind eventual winners Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Australia’s Jason Day.

Maguire and Glover were just two shots off the lead heading into the final round of the LPGA- and PGA-sanctioned mixed event — the top prize for which is $1m — but could only card a 68 in the modified fourballs.

Maguire and Glover will split a paycheck of $185,000 after finishing 22 under par for their tournament.

A relatively slow start consisting of six consecutive pars thwarted any prospective charge for the Irish and American duo, who did manage to finish four under over the last 12.

Southern-hemisphere pair Day and Ko shot a six-under 66 to finish on 26 under, however, a shot clear of Canadians Brook Henderson and Corey Conners who posted a final-round charge of 63 at Tiburon Golf Club.

“It was kind of weird because it felt like the most stress-free win because I just knew that she was going to step up in the end, which was fantastic,” said Australian Day.

“I mean, it was just it was a fun week. I think having the two tours join this week was a fun way to finish the year and I’m hoping we get to do it for a very long time.”

Kiwi Ko added: “I think this has just been a great start for the two tours coming together and having a mixed event and I really hope that this is something that continues for a long time.”