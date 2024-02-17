Advertisement
Leona Maguire. Alamy Stock Photo
Maguire's challenge for Saudi International falters

Maguire faded from contention with a two-over round of 74.
50 minutes ago

LEONA MAGUIRE’S CHALLENGE for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International faltered on Saturday, a two-over round of 74 seeing her slip nine shots off the lead ahead of tomorrow’s final round. 

Maguire struck form with yesterday’s 64, having opened the tournament with a 76. Alas, day three proved to be more similar to day one than two, with her sole birdie coming on the par-five second hole. Maguire then bogeyed holes seven, 13 and 14 to sign for a 74 that leaves her in a tie for 21st place. 

Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand leads, holding a three-shot lead over Esther Henseleit, thanks to today’s round of 69. Henseleit vaulted herself into contention with a round of 65, the best 18 holes recorded across the third day. 

