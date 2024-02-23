Leona Maguire moves into contention at halfway stage of LPGA Thailand

LEONA MAGUIRE MOVED herself into contention ahead of the weekend at LPGA Thailand, with a single-bogey round of 67.

That followed an opening round of 70 to leave Maguire at seven-under for the tournament, three shots behind the leaders. The only blemish on Maguire’s came with a five at the par-four 13th, but it came nestled between birdies.

Advertisement

Maguire also notched birdies on three of the four par-fives and on eight and 12, both of which were par-threes.

It’s a three-way tie at the top, with Madelene Sagström, Patty Tavatanakit, and Kim Sei-young, all of whom are on 10-under.

Elsewhere on the men’s PGA Tour, South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen grabbed two eagles in an eight-under-par 63 on Thursday to take a one-stroke first-round lead in the Mexico Open.

Padraig Harrington is the only Irish player in the field, and he carded an opening round of a one-over 72, a card marred by a double-bogey on the closing hole, a par-three.

With reporting by – © AFP 2024