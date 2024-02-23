Advertisement
Leona Maguire. Alamy Stock Photo
LPGA

Leona Maguire moves into contention at halfway stage of LPGA Thailand

Elsewhere, Padraig Harrington is in action in the Mexico Open on the PGA Tour.
37 minutes ago

LEONA MAGUIRE MOVED herself into contention ahead of the weekend at LPGA Thailand, with a single-bogey round of 67. 

That followed an opening round of 70 to leave Maguire at seven-under for the tournament, three shots behind the leaders. The only blemish on Maguire’s came with a five at the par-four 13th, but it came nestled between birdies. 

Maguire also notched birdies on three of the four par-fives and on eight and 12, both of which were par-threes. 

It’s a three-way tie at the top, with Madelene Sagström, Patty Tavatanakit, and Kim Sei-young, all of whom are on 10-under. 

Elsewhere on the men’s PGA Tour, South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen grabbed two eagles in an eight-under-par 63 on Thursday to take a one-stroke first-round lead in the Mexico Open.

Padraig Harrington is the only Irish player in the field, and he carded an opening round of a one-over 72, a card marred by a double-bogey on the closing hole,  a par-three. 

With reporting by – © AFP 2024

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
