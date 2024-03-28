Leona Maguire fails to get in on the act on low-scoring day in Arizona

LEONA MAGUIRE IS seven shots back after a relatively slow start to the inaugural Ford Championship in Gilbert, Arizona.

Maguire shot a one-under-par 71 on Thursday to sit tied for 72nd heading into Friday.

It was a frustrating round for the Cavan woman, who finished her front nine on level par and then birdied the fifth to just about keep touch with the low-scoring leaders.

Spain’s Azahara Munoz, searching for her second win on the LPGA Tour (and a first since 2012) shot an opening-round 64 to share the clubhouse lead on eight under.

She’s joined atop the leaderboard by Australian former tennis player Gabriela Ruffels and Germany’s Isi Gabsa.

Their nearest chasers at the time of writing are Danish duo Emily Kristine Pedersen and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, and American Alison Lee, all of whom are six under par.