Leona Maguire 6 shots off the lead as Jutanugarn pegged back by Hull, O'Toole

IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE is six shots off the lead while Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn saw her three-shot overnight advantage evaporate in the third round of the Women’s Scottish Open on Saturday.

England’s Charley Hull and Ryann O’Toole of the United States joined Jutanugarn at the top of the leaderboard.

The Cavan native carded a 70, which left her tied for 15th on three under.

Ariya’s third round ended with five birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey.

All three leading players are nine under ahead of Sunday’s final round.

“Today, I was thinking about the outcome so much, I don’t want to miss and make putts, and that’s why I end up today not playing so well,” said Ariya.

“So I think tomorrow just have to go back to like yesterday or first round and have good commitment and not really thinking about the outcome.”

Hull, who is searching for her second LPGA Tour win and first since 2016, carded a third successive 69.

“I’ve been feeling confident the last six weeks ever since pretty much, just the couple weeks after U.S. Open. I feel good. I feel really good,” said Hull.

O’Toole, 34, will look to become the sixth first-time winner of the season with victory on Sunday.

View the full leaderboard here.