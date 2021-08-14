Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 14 August 2021
Advertisement

Leona Maguire 6 shots off the lead as Jutanugarn pegged back by Hull, O'Toole

The Cavan native carded a 70, which left her tied for 15th on three under.

By AFP Saturday 14 Aug 2021, 9:47 PM
33 minutes ago 378 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5523356
Ireland's Leona Maguire during day two of the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.
Image: PA
Ireland's Leona Maguire during day two of the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.
Ireland's Leona Maguire during day two of the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.
Image: PA

IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE is six shots off the lead while Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn saw her three-shot overnight advantage evaporate in the third round of the Women’s Scottish Open on Saturday.

England’s Charley Hull and Ryann O’Toole of the United States joined Jutanugarn at the top of the leaderboard.

The Cavan native carded a 70, which left her tied for 15th on three under.

Ariya’s third round ended with five birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey.

All three leading players are nine under ahead of Sunday’s final round.

“Today, I was thinking about the outcome so much, I don’t want to miss and make putts, and that’s why I end up today not playing so well,” said Ariya.

“So I think tomorrow just have to go back to like yesterday or first round and have good commitment and not really thinking about the outcome.”

Hull, who is searching for her second LPGA Tour win and first since 2016, carded a third successive 69.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I’ve been feeling confident the last six weeks ever since pretty much, just the couple weeks after U.S. Open. I feel good. I feel really good,” said Hull.

O’Toole, 34, will look to become the sixth first-time winner of the season with victory on Sunday.

View the full leaderboard here.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie