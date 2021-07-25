Leona Maguire shoots stunning 61 to equal lowest round in major history

LEONA MAGUIRE SHOT a superb 61 on the final day of the Amundi Evian Championship in France, equalling the lowest round in major history.

The Cavan golfer hit 10 birdies – including four in a row to close out her round – to match the record set by South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim at the same course in 2014. South Korea’s Jeongeun Lee6 also carded a 61 during’s Friday action at the event.

Maguire’s stunning round placed her on 13 under for the tournament.

The 26-year-old hit a 69 on the opening day, and followed that up with rounds of 70 and 71 on Friday and Saturday.

HOT ROUND 🔥 @leona_maguire makes major history with a record tying 61 at the @EvianChamp 👏 pic.twitter.com/67cwkDLkyO — LPGA (@LPGA) July 25, 2021

Maguire went into her final round 15 shots behind Lee6, but went 10 under for the day to take the early clubhouse lead.

However her remarkable effort wasn’t enough to deliver an unlikely title, with Maguire ultimately finishing five shots off Lee6 and Australia’s Minjee Lee, in a tie for sixth, as Lee6 and Lee went into a play-off.

Lee trailed by seven shots ahead of the final round but shot a 64 to finish seven under for the day and take full advantage as Lee6 slumped to a 71, her lowest round of the weekend.

And she carried that form into extra holes, a birdie on the 18th securing the title for the Australian as Lee6′s struggles continued with a bogey.