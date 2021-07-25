Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Sunday 25 July 2021
Advertisement

Leona Maguire shoots stunning 61 to equal lowest round in major history

The Cavan golfer hit 10 birdies on the final day at the Amundi Evian Championship.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Jul 2021, 4:44 PM
1 hour ago 5,569 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5505567
Leona Maguire (file photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Leona Maguire (file photo)
Leona Maguire (file photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LEONA MAGUIRE SHOT a superb 61 on the final day of the Amundi Evian Championship in France, equalling the lowest round in major history.

The Cavan golfer hit 10 birdies – including four in a row to close out her round – to match the record set by South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim at the same course in 2014. South Korea’s Jeongeun Lee6 also carded a 61 during’s Friday action at the event.

Maguire’s stunning round placed her on 13 under for the tournament.

The 26-year-old hit a 69 on the opening day, and followed that up with rounds of 70 and 71 on Friday and Saturday.

Maguire went into her final round 15 shots behind Lee6, but went 10 under for the day to take the early clubhouse lead.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

However her remarkable effort wasn’t enough to deliver an unlikely title, with Maguire ultimately finishing five shots off Lee6 and Australia’s Minjee Lee, in a tie for sixth, as Lee6 and Lee went into a play-off.

Lee trailed by seven shots ahead of the final round but shot a 64 to finish seven under for the day and take full advantage as Lee6 slumped to a 71, her lowest round of the weekend. 

And she carried that form into extra holes, a birdie on the 18th securing the title for the Australian as Lee6′s struggles continued with a bogey.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie