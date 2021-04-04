BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 4 April 2021
Advertisement

Maguire finishes on a high at ANA Inspiration as Tavatanakit closes in on first major

Meanwhile Antrim’s Stephanie Meadow shot an excellent five-under round of 67.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Apr 2021, 11:14 PM
38 minutes ago 990 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5400908
Leona Maguire at the ANA Inspiration.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Leona Maguire at the ANA Inspiration.
Leona Maguire at the ANA Inspiration.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LEONA MAGUIRE IMPROVED on her difficult round three outing to shoot a final round of two-under-par 70 at the ANA Inspiration.

Cavan’s Maguire recorded three birdies and a bogey on the par three fifth at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, to finish four-under-par for the tournament.

Maguire had been in contention after a superb opening round of 67 but dropped behind on Friday before a disastrous six bogeys on Saturday saw her fall well down the leaderboard. 

But the 26-year-old will be happy to have recorded a more consistent round on the final day, finding par on 14 holes.

Meanwhile Antrim’s Stephanie Meadow shot an excellent five-under round of 67 to finish six under and jump up the leaderboard.

Meadow edged into the top 20 thanks to a fine round which included four birdies, and no bogeys.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit remains well placed to land her first LPGA title, following up her five-under par 67 on Saturday with a strong start to her final round, included an eagle on the par five second.

Click here to view a full leaderboard.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie