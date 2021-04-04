Maguire finishes on a high at ANA Inspiration as Tavatanakit closes in on first major

LEONA MAGUIRE IMPROVED on her difficult round three outing to shoot a final round of two-under-par 70 at the ANA Inspiration.

Cavan’s Maguire recorded three birdies and a bogey on the par three fifth at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, to finish four-under-par for the tournament.

Maguire had been in contention after a superb opening round of 67 but dropped behind on Friday before a disastrous six bogeys on Saturday saw her fall well down the leaderboard.

But the 26-year-old will be happy to have recorded a more consistent round on the final day, finding par on 14 holes.

Meanwhile Antrim’s Stephanie Meadow shot an excellent five-under round of 67 to finish six under and jump up the leaderboard.

Meadow edged into the top 20 thanks to a fine round which included four birdies, and no bogeys.

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit remains well placed to land her first LPGA title, following up her five-under par 67 on Saturday with a strong start to her final round, included an eagle on the par five second.

