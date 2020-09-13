This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 13 September 2020
Superb 68 sees Maguire move up Major leaderboard

Stephanie Meadow carded a one-over 73 to fall behind the Cavan woman.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 12:05 AM
File photo: Maguire drives earlier this summer.
Image: Jane Barlow
Image: Jane Barlow

LEONA MAGUIRE PUT ‘moving day’ to use as she carded a superb 68 in her third round of the ANA Inspiration major tournament in Rancho Mirage, California.

The Cavan woman entered the weekend at +1, but took advantage of her third time around the Mission Hills course to whittle her score down to -3 with her four-under-par round.

Maguire got off to a dream start with back-to-back birdies in her opening holes. A bogey at the fourth was cancelled out before the turn and she was in the red again at 11 and 15 to force her way into the top 30 ahead of the final day.

Stephanie Meadow is a shot back after carding a one-over 73 in her third round. Making the turn with a par round, she picked up a birdie on 11 but lost shots on 14 and 16 to slip behind Maguire on the leaderboard.

Amateur Olivia Mahaffey was unable to repeat her brilliant cut-making round of 71 from yesterday as she carded her second 77 of the week to sit +9.

The USA’s Nelly Korda and Canada’s Brook Henderson share the lead at -12 after the latter shot a blistering 65, kicked off by an eagle at the second with six birdies and a solitary bogey to follow.

Sean Farrell
