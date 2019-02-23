This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brilliant fightback from Maguire Down Under as Cavan star cards superb 68

The 24-year-old has upped the ante at her first European Tour event as a pro.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 11:23 AM
CAVAN’S LEONA MAGUIRE has powered up the leaderboard at the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic, her first European Tour event as a professional.

The 24-year-old carded a brilliant four-under par 68 in New South Wales, showing clear signs of improvement from a rather slow start. 

Maguire, who turned pro last summer after completing her studies Stateside, was 12 shots off the pace after shooting a 75 yesterday in tough conditions, adding to her opening round 73.

She’s found her feet on the third day however, upping the ante as she bagged five birdies en route to a tie for 10th on level par.

Six off the leader, Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom tops the charts after she also carded a 68 in an inspiring rise through the ranks.

While Sagstrom is in the ideal position for a first European Tour title, the chasing pack are just one shot behind.

