Brilliant fightback from Maguire Down Under as Cavan star cards superb 68

CAVAN’S LEONA MAGUIRE has powered up the leaderboard at the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic, her first European Tour event as a professional.

Superb 68 (-4) for @leona_maguire on Day 3 at the Australian Ladies Classic, @LETgolf.



Currently tied 10th, best of luck on Sunday Leona. 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/bZfHEzjTSx — Modest! Golf (@modestgolf) February 23, 2019

The 24-year-old carded a brilliant four-under par 68 in New South Wales, showing clear signs of improvement from a rather slow start.

Maguire, who turned pro last summer after completing her studies Stateside, was 12 shots off the pace after shooting a 75 yesterday in tough conditions, adding to her opening round 73.

She’s found her feet on the third day however, upping the ante as she bagged five birdies en route to a tie for 10th on level par.

.@leona_maguire set a target of a low number going into the 3rd round & did just that. A 68 in tough conditions has moved Leona back to level & into T10 position 👏🏻#AUSLadiesClassic pic.twitter.com/02OgumOnUG — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) February 23, 2019

Six off the leader, Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom tops the charts after she also carded a 68 in an inspiring rise through the ranks.

While Sagstrom is in the ideal position for a first European Tour title, the chasing pack are just one shot behind.

