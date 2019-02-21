Maguire in the hunt after encouraging start on first European Tour event as a pro

Solid start for the 24-year-old in Bonville.

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS made an encouraging start as a European Tour professional, sitting seven shots off the lead at the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic.

Maguire — who first secured a full Ladies European Tour (LET) card at the end of 2018 — carded a one-over par 73 in her opening round.

The 24-year-old Cavan native fired one birdie and two bogeys during the round, with Australian amateur Doey Choi currently holding a two-shot lead after carding a six-under 66.

Swedish duo Madelene Sagstrom and Daniela Holmqvist are just behind in joint-second place.

Maguire showed nerves of steel to obtain her LET card in December, edging out Sweden’s Sarah Nilsson in a playoff to finish in fifth place at at qualifying school in Morocco.

The top-five players at that tournament were granted Category 5c status for this season, which gives them entry into the majority of tournaments on the LET circuit.

