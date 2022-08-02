Membership : Access or Sign Up
Maguire and Meadow receive tee times for Women's Open

This weekend’s tournament at Muirfield is the final Women’s major of the year.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 6:55 PM
1 hour ago 696 Views 0 Comments
Leona Maguire.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
LEONA MAGUIRE WILL tee off alongside New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and Nasa Hataoka of Japan on the opening day of this weekend’s Women’s British Open at Muirfield.

The trio will start their opening round at 12.27pm on Thursday, before a 7.47am start on Friday.

Former world number one Ko is currently ranked fourth in the world, while Hataoka is ranked ninth.

Stephanie Meadow is out at 1.49pm on Thursday, with her group then out at 1.49pm on day two.

Meadow has been grouped with American pair Mo Martin and Sarah Schmelzel.

The Open is the final women’s major of the year, and is being held at Muirfield for the first time since 2013.

Last year’s winner Anna Nordqvist begins her defence at 12.49pm on Thursday alongside Patty Tavatanakit and Yuka Saso.

The full tee times can be found here.

The42 Team

