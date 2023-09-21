'Essentially flawless': Europe looking to Leona Maguire for a repeat of Solheim Cup magic

LEONA MAGUIRE’S EUROPEAN team-mates are confident that she can repeat the magic of her Solheim Cup debut — and warned that nobody on Team USA will be keen to take on the Cavan native.

Maguire unforgettably stole the show as a rookie in Toledo two years ago, going undefeated across all five sessions to contribute a priceless 4.5 points to Europe’s 15-13 win.

And European captain Suzann Pettersen has already hinted that she would like Maguire to be an ever-present across this weekend at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

“Her last performance was essentially flawless,” European star Celine Boutier said this week. “Very impressive.”

“I think she’s a very steady and consistent player, great around the greens, definitely a very good putter, so I feel like it’s going to be definitely a weapon for match play. Her performance from the last edition of the Solheim Cup definitely shows that.

“So, yeah, I definitely would not want to be paired against Leona.”

Maguire acknowledged this week that “obviously last time went about as well as it possibly could have” from a personal perspective, but cautioned that “it’s a brand-new event this time”.

She said: “It’s a brand-new venue, a brand-new team, both on the Europe and the US side. I think the US have a fantastic team this time. I think they have a young team that’s ready to go.

“Ultimately, I’ll try and win as many points as I can, but we’ll just prepare as well as we can and go in with very little expectations like the last time, the same way as I approach any other event. Just because it’s worked well in the past doesn’t really make much difference for this time.

“It almost feels a little bit like a rookie again playing on home soil. This is all still a new experience for me, so just try and enjoy the week as much as I can and feed off the energy of the crowd as much as I can.”

For both Maguire and Boutier, Pettersen’s leadership style on her first outing as European captain has been very welcome.