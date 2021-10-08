Mixed day for Maguire and Meadow at Cognizant Founders Cup

LEONA MAGUIRE IMPROVED on her opening round 75 at the Cognizant Founders Cup, but remains well off the lead in New Jersey.

Maguire fired a second round 74 to finish three over for the day, and move to seven over for the weekend.

Maguire registered five bogeys and two birdies on a frustrating day where she struggled to make up the ground lost following a difficult first round on Thursday.

It was a better day for Stephanie Meadow, who sits one under after a second round 71.

Meadow hit three birdies and three bogeys to remain in contention at the Mountain Ridge Country Club.

Olivia Mehaffey is three over approaching the midway point of her second round.

Jin Young Ko currently leads the field on eight under par midway through her second round, although a congested field sit just two shots off the Korean.

Follow the full live leaderboard here.

