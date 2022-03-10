Leona Maguire set for special homecoming in August at the ISPS Handa World Invitational

LEONA MAGUIRE’S RETURN home to play in front of Irish fans has been confirmed after ticket details were announced this morning for this summer’s ISPS HANDA World Invitational.

The 27-year-old became the first Irish player to win on the LPGA Tour in February, claiming a three-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

Maguire, who also put in a starring performance in Europe’s Solheim Cup victory last year where she won 4.5 points from a possible five, returns to Galgorm and Massereene from August 11-14.

The ISPS HANDA World Invitational brings together some of the best players in the men’s and women’s game with two tournaments – a DP World Tour event and a co-sanctioned LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour event – played concurrently over two courses in Northern Ireland.

“I’m really excited to return,” said Maguire. “I was disappointed I couldn’t make it last year, but I watched it on TV and it looked like a fantastic week, and I heard great things from the players who were there.

“It’s been an incredible six months for me and I’ve received so much support from home since winning on the LPGA Tour, so to go back and play in front of the Irish fans for the first time at Galgorm and Massereene is going to be incredible. I can’t wait.”

Last year’s event provided fitting drama as Daniel Gavins of England came from seven shots back to claim a maiden DP World Tour victory, while Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn beat Emma Talley of the USA in a tense play-off to secure her first LPGA Tour title.

For Maguire, it will be a chance to emulate her compatriot Stephanie Meadow, who won the inaugural edition of the event in front of her home fans in 2019, prior to it becoming an LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour sanctioned event.

Maguire shot a two-under round this morning to sit in 42nd position, seven shots off the lead of the Honda LPGA tour event in Siam Country Club, Thailand.