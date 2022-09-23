Leona Maguire slips back after second round 75 at Women's Irish Open

LEONA MAGUIRE SLIPPED down the leaderboard in the second round of the Women’s Irish Open, a disappointing three-over 75 in today’s action in Dromoland Castle.

After yesterday’s impressive round of five-under 67 saw the home favourite make a brilliant start, Maguire’s round unravelled today.

Starting her round on the 10th, Maguire dropped a shot at the 13th but recovered impressively with birdies on the 15th and 18th. That left her well placed on six-under for the tournament at the turn but she recorded no further birdies.

The Cavan native’s form slumped with four bogeys on the spin between the 2nd and 5th to slip down to two-under for the tournament.

That leaves Maguire in a tie for 42nd, ten shots behind the leader with Sweden’s Moa Folke on 12-under after her sparkling round of 62 today.

Folke is two shots clear of a trio tied in second place – Denmark’s Smilla Tarning Soenderby, Spain’s Carmen Alonso and Czech Republic’s Klara Spilkova.

Elsewhere of the Irish players it looks like Maguire will not be joined by anyone else for the weekend. Aideen Walsh (level par) is set to just miss out on the cut after her 73 today, while Kate Lanigan (nine-over) and Olivia Costello (11-over) were further back.