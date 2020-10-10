Leona Maguire impresses in her second round at the Women's PGA Championship

CAVAN’S LEONA MAGUIRE produced a round of 69 to stay within six shots of the lead heading into the weekend at the Women’s PGA Championship in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
Having opened with a 73, the 25-year-old performed brilliantly in windy conditions at Aronimink Golf Club on Friday, delivering a round that featured three birdies and just two dropped shots.
It leaves her at two-over-par for a tournament which is led by South Korea’s Kim Sei-young, who birdied five of her last six holes to seize a one-stroke lead on four-under.
At the head of the chasing pack are Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist and Americans Danielle Kang and Jennifer Kupcho.
Despite also carding a second round of 69, Stephanie Meadow won’t be around for the weekend after narrowly missing the cut.
A 78 on Thursday left the Antrim native with too much ground to make up. She fell just one shot shy of the six-over threshold.
Leona Maguire is due to begin her third round at 1pm Irish time.
