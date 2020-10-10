Leona Maguire impresses in her second round at the Women's PGA Championship

Leon Maguire begins her third round at the Women's PGA Championship at Aronimink at 1pm Irish time (file pic).

Leon Maguire begins her third round at the Women's PGA Championship at Aronimink at 1pm Irish time (file pic).

CAVAN’S LEONA MAGUIRE produced a round of 69 to stay within six shots of the lead heading into the weekend at the Women’s PGA Championship in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Having opened with a 73, the 25-year-old performed brilliantly in windy conditions at Aronimink Golf Club on Friday, delivering a round that featured three birdies and just two dropped shots.

It leaves her at two-over-par for a tournament which is led by South Korea’s Kim Sei-young, who birdied five of her last six holes to seize a one-stroke lead on four-under.

At the head of the chasing pack are Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist and Americans Danielle Kang and Jennifer Kupcho.

Despite also carding a second round of 69, Stephanie Meadow won’t be around for the weekend after narrowly missing the cut.

A 78 on Thursday left the Antrim native with too much ground to make up. She fell just one shot shy of the six-over threshold.

Leona Maguire is due to begin her third round at 1pm Irish time.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Click here for a full leaderboard.