Leona Maguire six shots off lead after second round of Irish Open

LEONA MAGUIRE IS in a tie for 21st, six shots off the lead, at the halfway point of the Women’s Irish Open at Carton House.

Maguire carded a second round of one-under 72 after her opening round of 70 at the Kildare course. The Cavan native had three birdies and her two bogeys in her round, all recorded in the first 12 holes, before she finished with six straight pars.

Finland player Ursula Wikstrom leads the way on 10-under after her second successive 68.

She is a shot clear of two players on nine-under, Luna Sobron Galmes of Spain and Alessandra Fanali of Italy.

Dublin amateur Anna Abom made the cut with a brilliant performance as her second round of 71 left her on three-under.

Anna Abom. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

With the cut falling on level par, there was disappointment for Lauren Walsh who narrowly missed out on one-over after a second round of 73.

Other Irish players to narrowly miss the cut included Olivia Costello (+1), Anna Foster (+1) and Roisin Scanlon (+2).

Emma Fleming (+4), Aideen Walsh (+6), Kate Dillon (+6), Canice Screene (+7) and Kate Lanigan (+8) were other Irish players to miss out.

