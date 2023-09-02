Maguire seven off lead at Irish Open, Fitzpatrick in front by two in Switzerland

LEONA MAGUIRE IS seven shots off the lead and a tie for 15th heading into the final round of the Irish Women’s Open at Dromoland Castle.

For the second successive day Maguire shot a three-under par round of 69, although a bogey on the last did ensure the day ended on a low note after a positive back nine. The Cavan native was one-under for her front nine, her solitary birdie arriving on the 7th, before she picked up further shots on the 11th, 15th and 16th.

Anne Van Dam from the Netherlands is the leader on 14-under, with Lisa Petterson of Sweden and Diksha Dagar of India in a tie for second place on 12-under.

Olivia Mehaffey is in a tie for 30th on four-under after a level-par round of 72 today. Irish amateurs Beth Coulter and Sara Byrne are both on two-under for the tournament, while Kate Lanigan is one-under and Emma Fleming is five-over.

2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick will take a two-shot lead into Sunday’s final round of the European Masters where victory should guarantee him a place at the Ryder Cup.

A two-time winner of the Swiss event, the Englishman carded a third-round 67 to move to 15-under for the tournament.

The 29-year-old, who became the first player since Seve Ballesteros to defend a title at Crans-sur-Sierre with wins in 2017 and 2018, is two clear of Swedes Ludvig Aberg and Alexander Bjork and Scotland’s Connor Syme.

Fitzpatrick’s younger brother Alex is in a tie for fifth on 12-under, alongside another Ryder Cup hopeful Nicolas Hojgaard.

Padraig Harrington is seven-under after a two-under 68 today, Tom McKibbin is two-under after a disappointing three-over 73 today, while John Murphy’s 74 in his third round saw him drop to level par for the tournament.

Europe captain Luke Donald is set to name his team to face the United States later this month on Monday.

- Additional reporting by AFP