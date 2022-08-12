Leona Maguire tied for second place at Galgorm Castle

IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE is sitting nicely on the second day of the ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Castle.

The Cavan golfer was the star of the show in County Antrim yesterday, shooting a five-under 68.

And 27-year-old Maguire has followed that up with a three-under 69 in the second round, leaving her on eight-under overall – tied for second place with Peiyan Chien of Chinese Taipei and England’s Georgia Hall.

America’s Amanda Doherty holds a three-shot lead heading into the weekend.

Meanwhile, 2019 winner Stephanie Meadow, who shot a 76 on the opening day, has just teed off on her second round, while Belfast golfer Olivia Mehaffey is due to get underway at 2.20pm.

