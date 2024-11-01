Advertisement
Leona Maguire. (file photo) Alamy Stock Photo
Maguire slips back as Wakimoto holds lead in Japan

The Cavan native followed her first round 69 with a second round 72.
8.24am, 1 Nov 2024
LEONA MAGUIRE IS 10 shots off the lead following the second round at the LPGA Japan Classic. 

Japan’s Hana Wakimoto leads the way on 13-under, two shots clear of the USA’s Yealimi Noh and Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand.

Maguire was six shots off the lead following her opening round, but lost ground following the second day of action in Shiga.

The Cavan native followed her first round 69 with a second round 72, carding three birdies and three bogeys for par.

World number 236 Wakimoto shot a four-under-par 68 to sit 13-under at Seta Golf Course.

