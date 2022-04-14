Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 14 April 2022
Advertisement

Maguire and Meadow in contention after first round of Lotte Championship

Australia’s Green grabs early lead but Meadow and Maguire post opening rounds of 71.

By AFP Thursday 14 Apr 2022, 8:51 AM
53 minutes ago 466 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5738719
Maguire shot a 71 in Hawaii.
Image: Rich Graessle
Maguire shot a 71 in Hawaii.
Maguire shot a 71 in Hawaii.
Image: Rich Graessle

IRISH STARS Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are both five shots off the lead and in a share for 26th place after the first round of the LPGA Tour’s Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Australia’s Hannah Green the mastered blustery conditions to fire a six-under-par 66 and take a one-shot lead.

But Meadow and Maguire hung in there, Maguire posting two bogeys on her outward nine before she picked up birdies on 12 (a par three), 13 and 17 as well as 13 pars in a solid round. Meadow opened with three birdies and a bogey in her opening five holes and then picked up back-to-back bogeys on 11 and 12 before finishing off with two birdies and a bogey to close out her round.

Green, the 25-year-old, rattled off eight birdies and two bogeys to edge clear of the pack on a day where strong winds buffeted the Hoakalei Country Club on Oahu island.

“It was quite hard to predict the wind the last few holes,” world number 31 Green said. “It was getting pretty gusty. You’ve got to be pretty patient out there.

“I felt like I hit the ball really well. I don’t know how many greens I hit, but all the shots I hit where I wanted them. It’s been a while since I’ve done that.”

stephanie-meadow Meadow posted a 71 after a mixed round. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

A group of five players are lurking on Green’s shoulder after carding five-under-par 67s.

That includes England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff, South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo, India’s Aditi Ashok, Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh, and Alison Lee of the United States.

Ashok moved to within one off the lead after a birdie-birdie finish.

Dryburgh joined the chasing pack after a spectacular back nine which included five birdies.

The 28-year-old from Aberdeen was untroubled by conditions which she said were part and parcel of learning the game in Scotland.

“When we made the turn it got pretty strong,” Dryburgh said of the wind. “Just used my Scottish knowledge, I guess.”

Four players, including Mexico’s Gaby Lopez and Australia’s Sarah Kemp, are two off the lead on four under.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Taiwan’s Lee Min and New Zealand’s former world number one Lydia Ko are a further shot back on three under.

Leading first-round scores from the LPGA Tour Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club in Hawaii on Wednesday (par 72; USA unless stated):

66 – Hannah Green (AUS)

67 – Gemma Dryburgh (SCO), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG), Aditi Ashok (IND), Kim Hyo-joo (KOR), Alison Lee

68 – Janie Jackson, Kang Haeji (KOR), Gabriela Lopez (MEX), Sarah Kemp (AUS) 69 – Lee Min (TPE), Lydia Ko (NZL)

70 – Bianca Pagdanganan (PHI), Albane Valenzuela (SUI), Ariya Jutanugarn (THA), Maria Fassi (MEX), Dewi Weber (NED), Anna Nordqvist (SWE), Linnea Johansson (SWE), Georgia Hall (ENG), Chella Choi (KOR), Choi Hye-jin (KOR), Brittany Altomare, Allisen Corpuz, Cheyenne Knight

71 – Lindsey Weaver, Andrea Lee, Haylee Harford, Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS), Lee Jeong-eun (KOR), Na Rin An (KOR), Lee Somi (KOR), Atthaya Thitikul (THA), Stephanie Meadow (NIR), Cheng Ssu-Chia (TPE), Hou Yusang (TPE), Pernilla Lindberg (SWE), Liu Ruixin (CHN), Ayaka Furue (JPN), Hinako Shibuno (JPN), Leona Maguire (IRL), Isabell Gabsa (GER), Perrine Delacour (FRA), Celine Boutier (FRA), Ashleigh Buhai (RSA), Paula Reto (RSA), Kelly Tan (MAS), Anne Van Dam (NED)

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie