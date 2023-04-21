Big turnaround as Leona Maguire set to make cut at Chevron Championship

LEONA MAGUIRE PRODUCED an impressive turnaround to get inside the cut mark at LPGA Chevron Championship, as she shot a much-improved second-round 69 at the first women’s golf major of the year.

Having opened with a disappointing four-over par 76, Maguire carded a three-under round in Texas, to sit one-over overall — in line with the projected cut.

The Cavan woman dug deep — and turned on the style — to shoot four birdies in her closing seven holes and all but guarantee her safety for the weekend.

Bogeys on the 14th and 15th were the only blots on her copybook, having bagged her first birdie of the day on hole 13. The others followed on three, four, six and eight as the world number 15 held her nerve down the back nine to complete a sensational fightback.

Stephanie Meadow faces a similar uphill battle if she is to somehow squeeze in: she’s still in action, two-over thru six, and seven-over overall, at the time of publication. A double bogey on the 15th came as a significant blow to her hopes, however.

American Lilia Vu is the clubhouse leader, on seven-under after rounds of 68 and 69 at the Jack Nicklaus Signature course at Carlton Woods in suburban Houston — the new home of a tournament that had been played in Rancho Mirage, California, for 51 years.

Elsewhere, Gary Hurley, Tom McKibbin and Brendan Lawlor all missed the cut at the ISPS HANDA Championship.

Hurley sat two-over, with McKibbin a shot further back and Lawlor on +18, the latter after rounds of 81 and 77. Hurley carded 67 and 75, while there were rounds of 71 and 72 for McKibbin.

Lucas Herbert, Jazz Janewattananond and Grant Forrest share the lead in Japan on 10-under.

