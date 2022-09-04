Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 4 September 2022
Leona Maguire brushes off early setback to earn another top-10 finish

World number 15 finishes five shots behind winner Gaby Lopez of Mexico.

By AFP Sunday 4 Sep 2022, 9:57 PM
Leona Maguire bounced back from an opening double-bogey to finish in a share of 10th place.
Image: Brian Dempsey
Image: Brian Dempsey

LEONA MAGUIRE EARNED her sixth top-1o finish of the season as Mexico’s Gaby Lopez won the LPGA Dana Open in Ohio.

Maguire started her final round three shots off the lead, and her Sunday challenge suffered an immediate setback with a double-bogey at the first.

The world number 15 responded impressively to shoot a two-under par 69 and finish the week in a share of 10th place on -13, five shots adrift of Lopez who shot 63 on Sunday to win by a stroke.

Lopez — who started the round four shots back — birdied the last three holes for the second consecutive day, outduelling America’s Megan Khang for her third career LPGA title.

Khang was second, her best LPGA result, on -17 after a closing 64 with Germany’s Caroline Masson third on -16 and US teen Lucy Li, Chinese teen Yin Ruoning and American Sarah Schmelzel on -15. 

– © AFP 2022

AFP

