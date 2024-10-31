Maguire six shots off the lead as 236th-ranked Wakimoto leads in Japan

WORLD NUMBER 236 Hana Wakimoto shot a fabulous nine-under par 63 to take a surprise two-stroke lead over a star-studded field in the LPGA Japan Classic on Thursday.

Leona Maguire is six shots off the lead on three-under after picking up four birdies, including two in-a-row on the 11th and 12th holes.

South Korea’s former world number one and two-time major winner Ko Jin-young was second after a flawless 65 containing seven birdies.

But the 27-year-old Japan LPGA player Wakimoto showed no nerves in a field packed with elite players and major winners, firing nine birdies and no bogeys.

Behind lurked gaggle of big-name players with Sweden’s Linn Grant, Japan’s Ayaka Furue, plus South Korean pair Kim Hyo-joo and Jenny Shin locked in a share of third on six-under par at Seta Golf Course in Otsu-shi.

Furue, who won the Evian Championship in July for her first major, had just one dropped shot in her 66.

Australia’s Minjee Lee, another double major champion, was on five-under alongside Thailand Ariya Jutanugarn and Korea’s Ryu Hae-ran, who finished third at last week’s Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

Reigning US Open champion Yuka Saso was one of several players on three-under par, along with Thai pair Chanettee Wannasaen and Moriya Jutanugarn.

Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh, the 2022 champion, was nine shots adrift on even par.