Behind lurked gaggle of big-name players with Sweden’s Linn Grant, Japan’s Ayaka Furue, plus South Korean pair Kim Hyo-joo and Jenny Shin locked in a share of third on six-under par at Seta Golf Course in Otsu-shi.
Furue, who won the Evian Championship in July for her first major, had just one dropped shot in her 66.
Australia’s Minjee Lee, another double major champion, was on five-under alongside Thailand Ariya Jutanugarn and Korea’s Ryu Hae-ran, who finished third at last week’s Maybank Championship in Malaysia.
Reigning US Open champion Yuka Saso was one of several players on three-under par, along with Thai pair Chanettee Wannasaen and Moriya Jutanugarn.
Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh, the 2022 champion, was nine shots adrift on even par.
Maguire six shots off the lead as 236th-ranked Wakimoto leads in Japan
WORLD NUMBER 236 Hana Wakimoto shot a fabulous nine-under par 63 to take a surprise two-stroke lead over a star-studded field in the LPGA Japan Classic on Thursday.
Leona Maguire is six shots off the lead on three-under after picking up four birdies, including two in-a-row on the 11th and 12th holes.
South Korea’s former world number one and two-time major winner Ko Jin-young was second after a flawless 65 containing seven birdies.
But the 27-year-old Japan LPGA player Wakimoto showed no nerves in a field packed with elite players and major winners, firing nine birdies and no bogeys.
