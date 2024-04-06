Advertisement
Leona Maguire [file photo]. Alamy Stock Photo
Sizzling

Maguire advances to LPGA Match Play semi-finals

The Cavan native dominated Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand to book her place in the semi-finals.
59 minutes ago

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS booked her place in the LPGA Match Play Championship semi-finals in Las Vegas following a 4&3 win over Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand.

The Cavan native, who progressed to the quarter-finals as a top seed, stormed into the semi-finals after an impressive performance to see her book a meeting with South Korea’s Sei Young Kim.

Maguire parred the opening hole while Jutanugarn bogeyed to give Maguire an early advantage. Maguire extended her advantage with a birdie on the third but Jutanugarn went back to one down on the fourth.

Maguire then went three up at the turn and continued to march towards a commanding win as her opponent picked up further bogeys on the 11th and 12th holes.

The semi-final is now underway with Maguire taking an early one up lead with a par on the first hole as Kim trips with a bogey.

Follow the live leaderboard here

Author
Sinead Farrell
