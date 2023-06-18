Leona Maguire triumphs at Meijer LPGA Classic

IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE has won the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.

The Cavan native had started the day two shots off the lead and prevailed after an impressive final round.

She ultimately prevailed amid a tight finish with a 267, ahead of China’s Lin Xiyu, Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn and South Korea’s Amy Yang.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Meadow finished eight shots off the lead, tied for 13th.

Advertisement

More to follow

Scores after Sunday’s final round of the LPGA Meijer Classic at Grand Rapids, Michigan (par 72, USA unless noted):

267 – Leona Maguire (IRL) 69-65-69-64

269 – Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 73-64-66-66

270 – Amy Yang (KOR) 67-67-67-69, Lin Xiyu (CHN) 68-68-66-68

272 – Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 69-65-69-69

273 – Jasmine Suwannapura (THA) 68-69-70-66, Jennifer Kupcho 66-69-69-69

274 – Aditi Ashok (IND) 68-67-72-67, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 70-67-70-67, Ally Ewing 67-70-70-67, Pauline Roussin (FRA) 68-68-71-67, Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 68-66-71-69

275 – Minjee Lee (AUS) 68-67-72-68, Stephanie Meadow (ENG) 70-69-68-68, Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 68-68-66-73, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 66-67-69-73

276 – Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 71-66-71-68, Minami Katsu (JPN) 70-72-65-69, Manon De Roey (BEL) 70-65-69-72

277 – An Na-rin (KOR) 70-71-70-66, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 68-69-74-66, Mel Reid (ENG) 71-69-70-67, Cheyenne Knight 66-70-73-68, Morgane Metraux (SUI) 69-71-68-69, Liu Ruixin (CHN) 72-70-67-68, Grace Kim (AUS) 71-71-70-65, Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN) 67-68-70-72, Lindsay Weaver-Wright 66-69-69-73