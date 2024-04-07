Advertisement
Maguire will play for the title and $300k first prize tonight (file photo). AP Photo/Ryan Sun/Alamy Stock Photo
Golf

Magnificent Leona Maguire to face world number one Korda for LPGA Match Play title

The final tees off tonight at 9.55pm Irish time.
13 minutes ago

CAVAN’S LEONA MAGUIRE faces a duel with world number one Nelly Korda for the LPGA Match Play crown after both players powered into the final on Saturday.Maguire — who topped the three-day stroke play qualifier earlier this week to advance to the knockout rounds as the top seed — had little difficulty in sealing her progress to the final at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old defeated Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn 4&3 in the morning session before taking care of Korea’s Kim Sei-Young 3&2 in the semi-finals.

A win would be Maguire’s first on the LPGA Tour since June 2023, and would see her collect the $300,000 (€277,000) winner’s cheque.

“I love this golf course,” Maguire said.

“I keep saying it’s one of my favorites we play all year.

“It’s a challenge. You just have to embrace it for what it is and take every shot and just really try and execute.”

Korda, who is chasing a fourth straight tournament victory, advanced to Sunday’s final after comfortable wins in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

The American downed compatriot Angel Yin 3&2 to reach the last four, and then overwhelmed South Korea’s An Na-Rin 4&3 in the semi-final.

Korda came into this week’s hybrid strokeplay/match play tournament in blistering form after recent wins at the Drive On Championship, Los Angeles Open and Arizona Championship.

The final tees off tonight at 9.55pm Irish time.

– © AFP 2024

AFP
