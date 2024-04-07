Magnificent Leona Maguire to face world number one Korda for LPGA Match Play title

CAVAN’S LEONA MAGUIRE faces a duel with world number one Nelly Korda for the LPGA Match Play crown after both players powered into the final on Saturday.Maguire — who topped the three-day stroke play qualifier earlier this week to advance to the knockout rounds as the top seed — had little difficulty in sealing her progress to the final at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old defeated Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn 4&3 in the morning session before taking care of Korea’s Kim Sei-Young 3&2 in the semi-finals.

A win would be Maguire’s first on the LPGA Tour since June 2023, and would see her collect the $300,000 (€277,000) winner’s cheque.

“I love this golf course,” Maguire said.

“I keep saying it’s one of my favorites we play all year.

“It’s a challenge. You just have to embrace it for what it is and take every shot and just really try and execute.”

Korda, who is chasing a fourth straight tournament victory, advanced to Sunday’s final after comfortable wins in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

The American downed compatriot Angel Yin 3&2 to reach the last four, and then overwhelmed South Korea’s An Na-Rin 4&3 in the semi-final.

Korda came into this week’s hybrid strokeplay/match play tournament in blistering form after recent wins at the Drive On Championship, Los Angeles Open and Arizona Championship.

The final tees off tonight at 9.55pm Irish time.

– © AFP 2024