Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 12 June 2022
Advertisement

Second round of 73 sees Leona Maguire miss cut in New Jersey

The Cavan native bows out on four-over for the tournament.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 Jun 2022, 9:31 AM
47 minutes ago 253 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5788750
Leona Maguire at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
Image: Matt Rourke
Leona Maguire at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
Leona Maguire at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
Image: Matt Rourke

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS missed the cut at the ShopRite LPGA Classic after a second consecutive round of 73 at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey.

The Cavan native, who bowed out on four-over for the tournament, made a difficult start after a double-bogey on the second before a birdie on the third. She picked up two bogeys in all, and one more birdie on the 16th.

Swedish rookie Frida Kinhult fired a four-under par 67 to seize a one-stroke lead over American Lauren Coughlin after Saturday’s second round.

The 22-year-old former world amateur number one, who played college golf at Florida State University, went bogey-free to stand on nine-under 133 after 36 holes in the 54-hole event.

Kinhult took a share of 24th in last week’s US Women’s Open, the first time she made the cut in five major starts, and her best LPGA finish of 22nd came in last month’s Founders Cup.

Coughlin, who has never cracked the top 15 in an LPGA event, fired a bogey-free 65 to grab second with England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Swiss Morgane Metraux sharing third on 135.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who also fired a bogey-free 65, shared fifth on 136 with Swiss Albane Valenzuela, American Lindsey Weaver-Wright and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka.

Kinhult, ranked 271st, birdied the par-4 eighth, added back-to-back birdies at the par-4 12th and par-4 13th and closed with another birdie to claim the lead alone.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

World number 251 Coughlin opened with a birdie, made another at the sixth, then reeled off three in a row starting at the par-5 ninth and sank another at the par-3 17th. Coughlin, 29, hit every fairway in regulation.

Additional reporting by – © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie