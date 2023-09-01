Maguire and Mehaffey in contention at midway point of Irish Open

IT WAS A busy day for Irish golf as the Women’s Irish Open continued while there was also Irish in action at the European Masters.

Leona Maguire and Olivia Mehaffey are both in contention after the second round of the Irish Open at Dromoland Castle, with the pair sitting six shots off the lead. Maguire picked up four birdies and an eagle on the 16th as she finished with a 69.

Mehaffey, who opened with a 69 in the first round, added a 71 on Friday as she picked up three birdies on the back nine along with two bogeys on the front nine.

India’s Diksha Dagar currently leads on 10-under while Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands, Gurleen Kaur [USA] and Emma Grechi of France are all on nine-under.

Advertisement

Meath amateur Kate Lanigan is one shot behind Maguire and Mehaffey on three-under, Sarah Byrne is on two-under, while Beth Coulter and Emma Fleming have both made the one-over cut.

Aine Donegan, Victoria Craig, Olivia Costello and Aideen Walsh have all missed the cut.

Elsewhere, at the European Masters DP World Tour, Pádraig Harrington and Tom McKibbin are seven shots off the lead after carding a 68 to leave them on five-under heading into the third round.

Cork’s John Murphy is one short further back after he also carded a two-under 68, grabbing three birdies on the last five holes.

Matt Fitzpatrick holds a one-shot lead on 12-under to keep his hopes of playing at the Ryder Cup alive, while Alexander Bjork of Sweden is just behind on 11-under in the final qualifying event for the European Ryder Cup team.

Fitzpatrick needs to finish tied seventh or better to qualify via the World Points List, while German player Paul will make the team via the European Points List with a win.

You can view the Irish Open leaderboard here and the European Masters leaderboard here.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!