Maguire and Meadow both in tie for 11th after strong second rounds at the Olympics

IRELAND DUO STEPHANIE Meadow and Leona Maguire made progress up the leaderboard to both finish in a tie for 11th after the second round of the women’s golf tournament.

Meadow hit a 66 and Maguire struck a 67 as both now lie on four-under at the midway mark.

They are nine shots behind the leader Nelly Korda, who fired a stunning 62 to lead the way on -13 at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

More to follow…