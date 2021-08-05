Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 5 August 2021
Advertisement

Maguire and Meadow both in tie for 11th after strong second rounds at the Olympics

Nelly Korda shot a stunning 62 to lead the way on -13.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 7:22 AM
1 hour ago 1,955 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5514936

IRELAND DUO STEPHANIE Meadow and Leona Maguire made progress up the leaderboard to both finish in a tie for 11th after the second round of the women’s golf tournament.

Meadow hit a 66 and Maguire struck a 67 as both now lie on four-under at the midway mark.

They are nine shots behind the leader Nelly Korda, who fired a stunning 62 to lead the way on -13 at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

More to follow…

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie