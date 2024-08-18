Leona Maguire finishes in tie for 61st at Scottish Open

LEONA MAGUIRE FINISHED in a tie for 61st place after carding nine-over par at the Scottish Open.

American Lauren Coughlin was the runaway winner of 15-under, four shots clear of nearest challenger Esther Henseleit of Germany.

For Maguire, back-to-back 75s on Friday and Saturday followed an opening round 73 on Thursday.

She finished with a 74 after bogeys on the second and 13th as well as a double on the 11th.

A pair of birdies on two par fives – the fifth and 14th – alleviated some of the damage.

Maguire was the standout Irish performer in a week when Stephanie Meadow and Lauren Walsh missed the cut.