Leona Maguire finishes in tie for 61st at Scottish Open

LEONA MAGUIRE FINISHED in a tie for 61st place after carding nine-over par at the Scottish Open.
American Lauren Coughlin was the runaway winner of 15-under, four shots clear of nearest challenger Esther Henseleit of Germany.
For Maguire, back-to-back 75s on Friday and Saturday followed an opening round 73 on Thursday.
She finished with a 74 after bogeys on the second and 13th as well as a double on the 11th.
A pair of birdies on two par fives – the fifth and 14th – alleviated some of the damage.
Maguire was the standout Irish performer in a week when Stephanie Meadow and Lauren Walsh missed the cut.