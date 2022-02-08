Leona Maguire and Séamus Power shoot up world rankings after weekend exploits

Leona Maguire celebrates after her win on Saturday.

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS powered to a career-high of 20th in the world rankings after etching her name into history with a first LPGA Tour win at the weekend.

The Cavan native soared 17 places up the list, having started 2021 ranked 177th.

Maguire, 27, also moved up to fourth place on the LPGA money list after earning $225,000 (€196,000) for her stunning exploits at the Drive On Championship in Florida.

There’s also been a notable jump for Séamus Power in the men’s rankings.

The Waterford man is now up to 46th; leapfrogging Shane Lowry after his ninth-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Power finished 2021 in 72nd, and has made significant strides in 2022 so far. He’s been inside the world’s top-50 for the last three weeks, rising four places in the latest weekly update.

Meanwhile, Lowry slipped back to 48th, and Padraig Harrington is up to 137th.

Rory McIlroy remains the highest-ranked of the Irish contingent in sixth.

Graeme McDowell is down to 358th, while John Murphy is 479th.

Switching back to the women’s, Stephanie Meadow is 145th, with Olivia Mehaffey and Lauren Walsh 621st and 634th respectively.

