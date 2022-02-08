Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 8 February 2022
Advertisement

Leona Maguire and Séamus Power shoot up world rankings after weekend exploits

Maguire hits a career-high of 20th following her maiden LPGA Tour win.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 8:54 AM
26 minutes ago 748 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5676643
Leona Maguire celebrates after her win on Saturday.
Image: AP/PA Images
Leona Maguire celebrates after her win on Saturday.
Leona Maguire celebrates after her win on Saturday.
Image: AP/PA Images

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS powered to a career-high of 20th in the world rankings after etching her name into history with a first LPGA Tour win at the weekend.

The Cavan native soared 17 places up the list, having started 2021 ranked 177th.

Maguire, 27, also moved up to fourth place on the LPGA money list after earning $225,000 (€196,000) for her stunning exploits at the Drive On Championship in Florida.

There’s also been a notable jump for Séamus Power in the men’s rankings.

The Waterford man is now up to 46th; leapfrogging Shane Lowry after his ninth-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Power finished 2021 in 72nd, and has made significant strides in 2022 so far. He’s been inside the world’s top-50 for the last three weeks, rising four places in the latest weekly update.

Meanwhile, Lowry slipped back to 48th, and Padraig Harrington is up to 137th.

Rory McIlroy remains the highest-ranked of the Irish contingent in sixth.

Graeme McDowell is down to 358th, while John Murphy is 479th.

Switching back to the women’s, Stephanie Meadow is 145th, with Olivia Mehaffey and Lauren Walsh 621st and 634th respectively.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

You can view the world rankings here> and here>

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie