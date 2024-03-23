Maguire two off the lead after sizzling 65 in California

MALIA NAM, MAKING her second career LPGA tour start on a course she knows like the back of her hand, carded a two-under par 69 on Friday to take a one-shot lead in the Seri Pak Championship in California.

Leona Maguire, who started on the 10th, is just two shots back after a brilliant second-round 65 which included seven birdies. She picked up three birdies between the fourth and eighth holes along with three birdies in-a-row on the 16th, 17th and 18th holes. One bogey on the 13th was her only slip in an otherwise impressive display.

Nam, who said this week she had played the par-71 Palos Verdes Golf Club course “probably over a hundred times” as a collegiate golfer at the University of Southern California, had five birdies to overcome a double-bogey and a bogey, her eight-under par total of 134 putting her one stroke clear of defending champion Yin Ruoning and Madelene Sagstrom.

China’s Yin climbed the leaderboard with a six-under par 65 and Sweden’s Sagstrom posted a 69.

“It’s funny, because in college I never really played well here,” Nam said. “This is actually the first time that I think I shot consecutively under par, so I’m a bit surprised myself.”

Sagstrom and Yin were in the clubhouse on seven-under when Nam made back-to-back birdies at the sixth and seventh to reach eight-under.

Nam, who made her LPGA debut in January with a tie for 57th at the Drive On Championship, said it was “a pretty surreal feeling” to see her name atop the leaderboard.

“Especially with all the best players in the world,” she added. “I always knew that I can play out here, but I didn’t expect it to be so quick to see my name up on the top of the leaderboard.”

Yin surged home with an eagle and two birdies in her last three holes, hitting a five-iron to six feet for an eagle at the seventh.

“Just took one bounce and bounced up, probably six feet for eagle,” said Yin, who then rolled in a 45-footer for birdie at the eighth and birdied the ninth.

“On the front nine, the fairways are wide open and I can smoke it whenever I want,” said the world number four, whose maiden LPGA win here last year was followed by her major triumph at the Women’s PGA.

“Plus, today’s pin positions are quite easy — I can be aggressive,” she added.

Sagstrom also finished strong with birdies at the 14th, 16th and 17th.

“Happy I hung in there,” she said. “I was steady, putting well on the greens, so I feel good about my game.”

The tournament, hosted this year by South Korean LPGA Hall of Famer Pak Se-ri, marks the tour’s return Stateside after an Asian swing.

