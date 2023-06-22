Advertisement
# Going Well
Leona Maguire makes bright start at WPGA Championship
The Cavan native continued her excellent form after winning the Meijer LPGA Classic last week.
1 hour ago

IRELAND’S LEONA Maguire has made a positive start at the WPGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey.

The Cavan native is currently tied for sixth, finishing her opening round on two under par.

The 28-year-old is currently in excellent form, having won the Meijer LPGA Classic last week.

At the time of writing, Yin Ruoning of China is in the lead, two shots ahead of Maguire.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Meadow is tied for 43rd on two-over-par.

More to follow

You can follow the live leaderboard here.

