Leona Maguire confirmed for Solheim Cup team

IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE has automatically qualified to represent Team Europe at the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain.

She’s one of eight players confirmed for the tournament in Finca Cortesin next month following the conclusion of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational.

Celine Boutier (France) and Maja Stark (Sweden) finished first and second in the points standings, while six players — including Maguire — qualified via the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

The Cavan woman turned in an outstanding rookie performance as Europe triumphed in Toledo, Ohio, in 2021, earning 4.5 points out of 5. She’ll be looking to repeat and help seal a third Solheim Cup in-a-row.

“I’m really excited to be part of the European Team at this year’s Solheim Cup,” Maguire said.

“I had an incredible time in Toledo, it was way beyond my expectations, but I can’t wait to be part of Team Europe on European soil and to play in front of home fans. It’s great to be flying the flag for Ireland once again and I hope to have lots of support in Spain.”

Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, (both England), Linn Grant, Anna Nordqvist (both Sweden) and Carlota Ciganda (Spain) will join her on Suzann Pettersen’s team.

“I’m very happy with my team right now for the 2023 Solheim Cup,” captain Pettersen said. “Congratulations to the eight players who have automatically qualified, we have so much experience in the team and it’s great to have our rookies Maja and Linn representing Europe for the first time.

“We have never had such a strong group of players in terms of world ranking. The European players have been playing well this year and putting in strong performances across the board.”

Pettersen will finalise her team and name her four captain’s picks tomorrow.

The 2023 Solheim Cup runs from 22-24 September.