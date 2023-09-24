Leona Maguire continues to star for Europe at Solheim Cup

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS turned in another superb Solheim Cup performance by defeating US star Rose Zhang 4&3 and helping Europe to a strong start on the final day in Spain.

Cavan native Maguire claimed the first point of the day, putting Europe into the lead for the first time all week.

The teams were tied 8-8 overnight, and after other results, are once again on level terms as this goes right down to the wire.

“It was just incredible today,” Maguire said afterwards. “The Irish fans this week have just been phenomenal. It felt like I was playing at home. It was just good energy.

“Suzann [Pettersen] handed me a job this morning. I knew it was going to be tough. It was going to be a very tough opponent. It was important to get blue on the board early and it’s great.

“Rose is obviously a great player, I have a huge amount of respect for her and everything she’s done, and I knew I would have to bring my A game today. The crowds were unbelievable today cheering me on, so I did it for them. “I love this team, I love playing in this event.”

