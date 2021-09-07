Leona Maguire: 'I couldn’t have asked for a better week - or given anything more'

LEONA MAGUIRE SAYS she “couldn’t have asked for a better week” after played a stunning starring role on her Solheim Cup debut as Europe claimed just their second victory on US soil in Toledo.

Maguire’s singles victory over Jennifer Kupcho at Inverness Club gave her four-and-a-half points from five matches – a record for a rookie on either side – and provided the ideal springboard for a hard-fought 15-13 success.

The Cavan woman eagled the second and birdied the fourth, sixth and seventh to take command of her match against fellow unbeaten rookie Kupcho and duly completed a comprehensive win.

“The goal was to get my point, that’s all I can do,” Maguire said. “I’ve given it my absolute all this week, I couldn’t have given anything more. I couldn’t have asked for a better week.

“Jen is a world-class player. We’ve done battle many times in college. This wasn’t the first, and it will definitely not be the last. I knew I was going to have to play some really good golf to beat her today.

“Got off to a great start; that eagle on two really sort of set me up and I holed some really nice putts, and just really kept my foot down all day.”

There were chants of ‘MVP’ as she lifted the trophy:

Maguire, the first Irishwoman to play in the Solheim Cup, had already partnered to deliver 3 1/2 points over the first two days in fourball and foursome matches.

And after becoming only the third player to earn 4 1/2 or more points at the tournament, the 26-year-old, echoing her words in a different interview, added:

“Just so proud of getting 4 1/2 points on the board for Europe

“I just tried to get off to a really good start and that eagle on the second — couldn’t have started any better than that.”

“Made birdie on six, which is a hole I haven’t played well all week,” added Maguire, whose approach at the sixth flew over the pin and left her an eight-footer for birdie.

“I just wanted to put pressure on Jen from the get-go,” she concluded after sealing the victory with a par at the 14th hole.

What a week for this absolute superstar @TheSolheimCup. Now the whole world knows how incredible you really are and I couldn’t be prouder @leonamaguire #unbeaten #truepassion 💪🏻🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/5kwTY67oW3 — Lisa Maguire (@Lisa_Maguire_) September 6, 2021

Some performance from @leona_maguire. Maybe @RyderCupEurope inspired her in 2006 but for sure she’s inspiring @RyderCupEurope now. pic.twitter.com/b1RDVZQZfW — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) September 6, 2021

Wins for Madelene Sagstrom and Celine Boutier edged Europe closer to their target, along with half points from Anna Nordqvist and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, before victories for world number one Nelly Korda, Brittany Altomare and Megan Khang kept the contest alive.

It fell to Finnish rookie Matilda Castren to make a nerveless up and down from a bunker on the 18th to beat Lizette Salas and make sure the trophy would return across the Atlantic, with Emily Pedersen then guaranteeing half a point from the bottom match to ensure outright victory.

Her opponent Danielle Kang won the 16th and 17th and even birdied the last, but Pedersen followed her in to complete the victory in fitting fashion.

“It was a bit of a fight because after 15 I knew we’d won and I just wanted to go celebrate with everyone, so I just really had to collect myself,” Pedersen said. “But it felt really good to hole that last putt.”

Maguire drinks from the trophy. Source: Carlos Osorio

European captain Catriona Matthew, who also led the team to victory on home soil at Gleneagles in 2019, paid tribute to her players, noting: “Just an amazing team actually. They came out here and performed.

“I’m kind of lost for words actually at the moment.”

Matthew secured the winning point in Europe’s previous win in America in 2013 but added: “I think it’s even sweeter as a captain actually.

“It’s certainly more nerve-racking watching. It’s all down to the team really, it’s if they play well, so all hats off to them.”

- Additional reporting from AFP.