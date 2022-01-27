Maguire and Meadow endure difficult starts as LGPA season begins in Florida

LEONA MAGUIRE AND Stephanie both endured difficult opening rounds as they got their seasons underway at the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida.

Maguire carded a one-over 73 while Meadow finished her opening round on three-over 75, both well off the pace of the current leader Lydia Ko of New Zealand who holds a two-shot lead on nine-under 63.

Cavan native Maguire played out a par-laden first round which also included two bogeys on the fifth and eighth holes. She also picked up a birdie on the 17th.

Meadow also had plenty of pars but her round was hampered by a double-bogey on the seventh and a bogey on the 10th hole.

USA’s Danielle Kang is currently second on the leaderboard after a seven-under 65 while Aditi Ashok of India is one shot further back.

