Maguire two off the lead ahead of final round at LPGA Meijer Classic

LEONA MAGUIRE IS just two shots off the lead heading into the final round of the at LPGA Meijer Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.

The Cavan native carded a three-under 69 to leave her on 13-under overall as Amy Yang of South Korea holds a one-shot lead on 15-under ahead of the final day.

Advertisement

Yang fired her third consecutive five-under par 67 to stand on 15-under 201 after 54 holes. The 33-year-old Orlando resident made seven birdies against two back-nine bogeys to take the top spot in search of her first victory on US soil.

Maguire had a tricky start when she bogeyed the third but mounted a quick recovery with three birdies in-a-row on the sixth, seventh and eighth holes. There was another bogey on the 13th and two more birdies for Maguire on the 14th and 18th to see her home.

Stephanie Meadow is four shots further back, carding an impressive four-under 68. Meadow picked up five birdies in all, along with just one bogey on the 13th to put her in a strong position before the last day.

Additional reporting by – © AFP 2023

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!