Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Leona Maguire at the Olympics. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
under the weather

'I've felt rotten the last few days' - Maguire was playing with illness during Olympics

The Cavan struggled during the tournament before finishing up with a one-under 71.
1.38pm, 10 Aug 2024
440
0

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS explained that she was playing with an illness during the women’s individual competition at the Paris Olympics.

Maguire struggled in the event, carding rounds of 78, 79 and 83 coming into the final round. However, the Cavan native closed out her campaign with a much improved one-under 71 which included four birdies today to leave her on 23-over for the tournament.

“I’ve felt absolutely rotten the last few days,” she told RTÉ Sport, referring to the ill-health which restricted her at Le Golf National.

“I know that wasn’t the golf that I was capable of. It was one of those things where if it was any other week, I probably wouldn’t have played. But it’s the Olympic Games and there’s no bigger honour than representing Ireland. You don’t give up until the very end even if it seems like it’s too far gone.

“It was as much to prove a point to myself that I knew I could handle this golf course but under par on this course, I’ll take that any day.

“I played some really nice golf. It’s a difficult golf course. You really need your wits about you. It’s one of those things [where] you need to be at 100% and I was very far from that this week. But I’m proud of the way I bounced back today and hopefully some good momentum heading into the next few weeks.”

Maguire went on to say that she felt energised by the large crowd of Irish supporters in Paris indicating that she “probably would have thought about packing it in,” were it not for their encouragement.

She also explained that she hasn’t seen much of the other events in Paris, but has watching the rest of Team Ireland competing from a distance.

“It’s a little difficult not being in the [Olympic] village this year. Not being well as well didn’t help things. But [I've] been cheering them on from afar. I got to catch up with Kellie [Harrington] before her fight. It’s fantastic to see her go back-to-back, and Rhasidat [Adeleke] coming so close, we’ll be cheering for the girls [4x400m relay] tonight.”

Stephanie Meadow was also in action for Team Ireland at Le Golf National. She finished in a tie for 39th place on seven-over for the tournament after a final round of 72.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Read Next
Related Reads
Former world record holder Kipchoge pulls up during marathon as Ethiopian Tola triumphs
'I don't think it was anything beyond what I could do': No excuses from Adeleke as she rues 4th
Olympics gender row boxer storms to gold medal victory in Paris

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie