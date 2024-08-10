'I've felt rotten the last few days' - Maguire was playing with illness during Olympics

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS explained that she was playing with an illness during the women’s individual competition at the Paris Olympics.

Maguire struggled in the event, carding rounds of 78, 79 and 83 coming into the final round. However, the Cavan native closed out her campaign with a much improved one-under 71 which included four birdies today to leave her on 23-over for the tournament.

“I’ve felt absolutely rotten the last few days,” she told RTÉ Sport, referring to the ill-health which restricted her at Le Golf National.

“I know that wasn’t the golf that I was capable of. It was one of those things where if it was any other week, I probably wouldn’t have played. But it’s the Olympic Games and there’s no bigger honour than representing Ireland. You don’t give up until the very end even if it seems like it’s too far gone.

“It was as much to prove a point to myself that I knew I could handle this golf course but under par on this course, I’ll take that any day.

“I played some really nice golf. It’s a difficult golf course. You really need your wits about you. It’s one of those things [where] you need to be at 100% and I was very far from that this week. But I’m proud of the way I bounced back today and hopefully some good momentum heading into the next few weeks.”

Maguire went on to say that she felt energised by the large crowd of Irish supporters in Paris indicating that she “probably would have thought about packing it in,” were it not for their encouragement.

She also explained that she hasn’t seen much of the other events in Paris, but has watching the rest of Team Ireland competing from a distance.

“It’s a little difficult not being in the [Olympic] village this year. Not being well as well didn’t help things. But [I've] been cheering them on from afar. I got to catch up with Kellie [Harrington] before her fight. It’s fantastic to see her go back-to-back, and Rhasidat [Adeleke] coming so close, we’ll be cheering for the girls [4x400m relay] tonight.”

Stephanie Meadow was also in action for Team Ireland at Le Golf National. She finished in a tie for 39th place on seven-over for the tournament after a final round of 72.

