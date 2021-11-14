Sunday struggle costs Leona Maguire as Nelly Korda wins Pelican play-off

Nelly Korda won her fourth LPGA Tour event of the season after a dramatic four-way play-off.

LEONA MAGUIRE FINISHED in a tie for 28th after slipping down the leaderboard on the final day of the Pelican Women’s Championship.

World number one Nelly Korda clinched her fourth win of the year in sensational fashion, beating Lydia Ko, Sei Young Kim and Lexi Thompson in a four-way play-off.

Korda was leading and on course for victory when her round unravelled with a horror triple-bogey on the 17th.

But she responded in exemplary fashion with a birdie on 18 to force her way into the play-off, and then rolled in a clutch birdie to seal the win on the first play-off hole.

The playoff birdie that clinched win No. 4 of the season, No. 7 of @NellyKorda's career! 💯 pic.twitter.com/08mHoruUL1 — LPGA (@LPGA) November 14, 2021

Cavan’s Maguire, who started Sunday in eighth place, had a day to forget in Belleair.

She had four bogeys and a double bogey on her card, and just one birdie, as she struggled to a five-over par 75.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Meadow retained her LPGA Tour card for next season after she shot a level par 70 on Sunday to finish on four-under par for the tournament.

That saw her finish in a share of 47th place, but crucially, also moved her up one place from 101st to 100th in the LPGA Points List, taking the final automatic spot for full tour playing rights.