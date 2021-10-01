Membership : Access or Sign Up
Maguire and Meadow enjoy bright starts in New Jersey

The duo are in action at the Shoprite LPGA Classic this weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Oct 2021, 10:54 PM
Leona Maguire in action at the Solheim Cup recently.
Image: Brian Spurlock
Image: Brian Spurlock

LEONA MAGUIRE AND Stephanie Meadow both enjoyed bright starts at the Shoprite LPGA Classic on Friday.

Cavan star Maguire sits two shots off the lead after opening with a 67 in New Jersey.

This tournament is a happy hunting ground for the 26-year-old, who made her professional debut at the Shoprite showdown in 2018. She finished eight-under in a tie for 15th then.

She is currently four-under and tied for 11th, having opened with a bogey while carding birdies on the 3rd, 4th, 8th, 9th and 18th.

Meadow is two shots back after an opening-round 69.

The Antrim native recovered well from a double bogey on her first, finishing strongly with four birdies in her final seven holes.

South Korea’s So Yeon Ryu holds the clubhouse lead on six-under.

You can follow the leaderboard here >

