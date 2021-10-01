Maguire and Meadow enjoy bright starts in New Jersey

Leona Maguire in action at the Solheim Cup recently.

LEONA MAGUIRE AND Stephanie Meadow both enjoyed bright starts at the Shoprite LPGA Classic on Friday.

Cavan star Maguire sits two shots off the lead after opening with a 67 in New Jersey.

This tournament is a happy hunting ground for the 26-year-old, who made her professional debut at the Shoprite showdown in 2018. She finished eight-under in a tie for 15th then.

She is currently four-under and tied for 11th, having opened with a bogey while carding birdies on the 3rd, 4th, 8th, 9th and 18th.

Meadow is two shots back after an opening-round 69.

The Antrim native recovered well from a double bogey on her first, finishing strongly with four birdies in her final seven holes.

South Korea’s So Yeon Ryu holds the clubhouse lead on six-under.

