Maguire slips back in Florida while McKibbin shoots 72 in South Africa

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS slipped back to 10 shots off the lead after a second round of one-over 71 to leave her on two-under at The Annika Gainbridge at Pelican in Florida.

After opening with a 67, Maguire had mixed fortunes on the second day, picking up three bogeys and two birdies throughout her round. Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark currently holds a two-shot lead on 12-under at the midway point.

The Annika is the final tournament of the regular season, ahead of next week’s CME Group Tour Championship where only the world’s top 60 will make the field.

Stephanie Meadow is further back on two-over after a second round of 72, with the projected cut line at one-under. Maguire is in a strong position to make the field, while Meadow came into this event needing a big performance to be in with a chance of earning a spot.

Meanwhile, Tom McKibbin is in a tie for 31st on two-under after a level par 72 in the second round of the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club in South Africa. McKibbin picked up two bogeys along with back-to-back birdies on he 14th and 15th holes.

Max Homa and Matthieu Pavon currently share the lead on 10-under at the halfway mark.

