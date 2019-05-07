This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Olympic team-mates Maguire and Meadow secure US Open qualification

The pair booked their places in the field with superb performances in qualifying on Sunday.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 7 May 2019, 10:54 AM
Maguire has enjoyed an excellent season.
Image: Getty Images
LEONA MAGUIRE CONTINUED her excellent start to the season by securing her place at the upcoming US Open, while fellow Rio Olympian Stephanie Meadow also qualified for this month’s Major.

24-year-old Maguire will play in her first Major as a professional at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina at the end of this month, after carding rounds of 66 and 68 on Sunday to clinch one of two berths available at a 36-hole qualifier in Arizona.

The Cavan native, who clinched her maiden professional win back in April and last week finished in a tie for fifth at the Dubai Moonlight Classic on the Ladies European Tour, previously played three of the four Majors during a distinguished amateur career.

Joining Maguire in the 156-player field at the US Open will be Jordanstown native Meadow, who finished second at a separate qualifying event in Atlanta after rounds of 66 and 68.

27-year-old Meadow, who represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympics alongside Maguire, made her professional debut at the US Open five years ago, finishing third. 

The 2019 edition of the Major, which has the biggest purse in women’s golf at $5 million, takes place between 30 May and 2 June.  

