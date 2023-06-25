Maguire and Meadow fall short of first Major title at Women's PGA Championship

THERE WAS SOME disappointment for Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow as they both fell short in their bid to win a first LPGA major at the Women’s PGA Championship.

Play was suspended earlier in the day due to adverse weather conditions but resumed later in the day, as Ruoning Yin of China prevailed to win her first major title.

Maguire was the leader at the end of Round 3 after an impressive 69, but the Cavan native endured a difficult final day as she picked up bogeys on the sixth, eighth, 11th and 14th holes to finish on four-under overall.

Advertisement

Meadow was still in contention coming into the final hole, having birdied the 17th but needed an eagle to force a play-off on the 18th. However, she finished with a par to leave her on six-under for the tournament to finish in a tie for third place.

Yin sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole on Sunday to win.

The 20-year-old from Shanghai fired a four-under par 67 to finish 72 holes at Baltusrol on eight-under 276 and defeat Japan’s Yuka Saso by one stroke.

Yin took the $1.5 million top prize and became only the second woman from China to win a major title after Feng Shanshan captured the 2012 Women’s PGA crown.

– © AFP 2023

More to follow…

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!