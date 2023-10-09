Leona Maguire bags first top-10 finish since June with bright final round in Texas

LEONA MAGUIRE SHOT a final round of three-under par 68 on Sunday to finish in a tie for seventh at The Ascendant LPGA tournament in Texas.

After opening with back-to-back bogeys, Maguire shot five-under for her final 16 holes to finish the week alongside America’s Katherine Muzi on five-under par.

South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim finished on 13-under to take victory and the winner’s cheque for $270,000, four shots clear of Bianca Pagdanganan and Atthaya Thitikul who shared second on nine-under.

Sarah Kemp (-8), Lexi Thompson (-7) and Cheyenne Knight (-6) rounded out the top six ahead of Maguire and Muzi.

The T7 finish is Maguire’s sixth top-10 of the LPGA season, but her first since her win at the Meijer Classic in June, and moves her up four places to 12th in the Race to CME season-long standings.