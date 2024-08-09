More frustration for Maguire as Meadow improves at Le Golf National

LEONA MAGUIRE’S STRUGGLES continued at Le Golf National today as the Cavan native carded an 11-over-par 83.

Following a 78 and 79 across the opening two rounds, Maguire sits way down the leaderboard in 59th place, 24 shots over par for the weekend.

A frustrating day included a quadruple bogey eight on the par-four 15th followed by a triple-bogey six on the 16th, along with six bogeys and two birdies.

Finland’s Noora Komulainen is the only golfer behind Maguire in the leaderboard.

It was a better day for Stephanie Meadow, who climbed the leaderboard with a level-par 72, improving on her opening rounds of 79 and 74.

Meadow carded four bogeys and four birdies to finish on eight-over overall, tied for 44th place.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and Mariajo Uribe of Colombia share the lead halfway through their third round on seven under, with Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux a shot off the pace.