Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Leona Maguire. Alamy Stock Photo
Paris 2024

More frustration for Maguire as Meadow improves at Le Golf National

The Cavan native shot a disappointing 11-over-par 83 at Le Golf National.
3.46pm, 9 Aug 2024
555
1

LEONA MAGUIRE’S STRUGGLES continued at Le Golf National today as the Cavan native carded an 11-over-par 83.

Following a 78 and 79 across the opening two rounds, Maguire sits way down the leaderboard in 59th place, 24 shots over par for the weekend.

A frustrating day included a quadruple bogey eight on the par-four 15th followed by a triple-bogey six on the 16th, along with six bogeys and two birdies.

Finland’s Noora Komulainen is the only golfer behind Maguire in the leaderboard.

It was a better day for Stephanie Meadow, who climbed the leaderboard with a level-par 72, improving on her opening rounds of 79 and 74.

Meadow carded four bogeys and four birdies to finish on eight-over overall, tied for 44th place.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and Mariajo Uribe of Colombia share the lead halfway through their third round on seven under, with Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux a shot off the pace.

Read Next
Related Reads
A spectacular 4x400m relay gives Ireland another rare air moment at these very special Games
Disappointed but proud, Sarah Lavin bows out in 100m hurdles semi-finals
Difficult opening day for Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow at Le Golf National

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie