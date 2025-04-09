A Shelbourne statement read: “We’d advise supporters not to purchase tickets from individuals they do not personally know or trust. Never pay above the face value for tickets. The only legitimate sources for ticket sales are the club’s official website.
“This fixture is fully sold out, and no additional tickets will be offered for sale, we understand demand is high. However, supporter safety offline and online remain our top priorities, and we will continue to monitor reports of this activity.
“We thank all supporters for their continued backing and look forward to a big night at Tolka Park on Friday.”
Shelbourne issue warning over fake tickets for sold-out Bohemians clash
SHELBOURNE HAVE WARNED supporters to be wary of buying fake tickets for Friday’s Premier Division meeting with Bohemians.
The Dublin derby clash at Tolka Park is a sell-out, but the club have become aware of instances of fake tickets being offered for sale via social media platforms.
Shelbourne have reminded supporters the club will never ask supporters for their bank details or other sensitive information via social media.
